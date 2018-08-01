‘Rare opportunity’ as historic pub goes on the market for £800k

The Snowdrop Inn in Lewes, a hostelry with a history, is on the market. The sale is being handled by leisure property specialists Fleurets and the guide price is £800,000, plus VAT.

The privately-owned, freehold freehouse in South Street recorded sales (net of VAT) of approximately £714,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017.

It takes its name from the deadliest avalanche in British history in 1836, some four years before the pub was built. A huge build-up of snow on the chalk cliff overlooking the town collapsed into the settlement 100 metres below, destroying a row of cottages and killing eight people.

The Snowdrop swept the board in the regional section of The Great British Pubs Awards 2012. It clinched not one but THREE titles in the South East and London area, being named as Best Freehouse, Best Food Pub and Best Cask Beer Pub. It beat off the challenge of numerous pubs across the region to claim the outstanding hat-trick in the pub world’s equivalent of the Oscars.

Fleurets describes the interior decor of The Snowdrop as “unique and eclectic”, and says the sale offers “a rare opportunity as the owners seek to focus on other business interests”.

Viewing is by appointment only through Fleurets’ South Office on 01273 429500.