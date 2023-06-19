Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare is opening up a new charity shop in Vicarage Field in Hailsham.

Vicarage Field

The animal welfare charity works to alleviate animal cruelty and rescue, rehabilitate, rehome and provide sanctuary for animals in need and will open the shop in Unit 41.

Located in Ringmer near Lewes, the charity is now one of the most diverse rescue centres in the UK providing care to many species of animals and helping more than 1,700 animals each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 41, located behind Costa Coffee in Vicarage Field, is one of many units owned by Wealden District Council, which is leasing it to the charity.

Open seven days a week from 10am on Monday, June 19, 2023, the charity shop will stock clothes for adults and children. There is a range of accessories, homeware, toys, books, bric-a-brac and much more. All proceeds from the shop will go to the sanctuary in Ringmer.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, portfolio holder for public health & asset management, said: “I am pleased to be welcoming Raystede to Hailsham as it’s a great charity that is well known for the work it does with animals.

“I hope residents show their support by shopping there or donating items so the great work the charity does can continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Darwin, head of commercial and visitor operations at Raystede, said: “We are delighted to be opening our new shop in Hailsham, not too far from our main site in Ringmer.

“It will provide much-needed extra income to enable us to help even more animals who so desperately need our care. We are very much looking forward to welcoming customers to the shop and being part of the Hailsham community.”