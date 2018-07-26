RDA Group riders trot home with rosette

Plumpton-based disabled horse riders competed at the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) national championships last weekend.

The two riders, who are members of Hope in the Valley RDA Group, returned home with a rosette, having competed in the Dressage over the weekend.

Toby and Toby i21sXUSCE6Di17zitr6v

The group took to the road on their 330-mile round trip to Hartpury College in Gloucestershire, supported by a travel grant made possible by the players of people’s postcode lottery.

Sarah Skerman, mother of horse rider Toby, said: “This event is fantastic, Brilliant!”

Whilst watching her son preparing for his test, she added: “Toby is very nervous but his potential is his own. To us he is a winner whatever.”

Trustee of the charity Margaret Fog, tirelessly worked on getting Toby and his pony, also called Toby, ready for his test.

Margaret said: “We would like to thank the players of the people’s postcode lottery which made it possible for us to receive this grant.

“The money was put towards getting our two riders and horses here today and creating memories for them and their parents that will last a life time.”

The RDA National Championships is the biggest event of its kind attracting over 500 competitors this year.

It is held over three-days at Hartpury Equestrian featuring events across a range of disciplines including Carriage driving, Vaulting, Dressage and Show jumping.

In the past, the event has provided a competitive starting point for Paralympian’s including Sophie Christiansen, Natasha Baker and Lee Pearson – all of whom started as riders with the RDA.