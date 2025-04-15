Realisation of a dream for Mayfield and Five Ashes as health and community centre gets the green light
The new centre will be constructed on the site of the existing Memorial Hall at Court Meadow. It will comprise a multi-purpose hall, office space, health consultation rooms and parking.
Andrew Cornell, Managing Partner of the Ashdown Forest Medical Centre and Woodhill Surgery said the existing premises are not fit for purpose. At present patients have to consult the practice at Woodhill Cottage, Station Road. Mr Cornell said that without a new surgery the practice might not be able to meet NHS expectations going forward.
Some objectors had raised issues with the scheme in principle, particularly its location and concerns about the road network.
But a spokesperson for the project said: "Massive thank you to all those who came to support us, especially Andrew Cornell, Lucy Jervis and Daniel Lee Billinghurst who spoke so eloquently for our case.
"We still have a couple of major steps to take but this was an important day and a great result. I would also like to mention those who spoke against the plans. While we may not agree with their position they also spoke with eloquence and passion. I hope they now focus their energy on working with us, but if not they deserve to be treated with respect."
The council received a total of 222 comments in relation to the application with 162 in support. Mr Cornell told the committee there was a pressing need for new medical facilities. He went on: "When we took over the practice in 2013 we had 2,200 registered patients. Today that number has grown to nearly 3,800."
Mayfield District councilor Dr Brian Redman greeted the decision with relief. He said: "I have been personally involved with the scheme for more than six years. It's great news that have cleared this hurdle. Now all we need is to secure the funding to bring the proposal to fruition.
