Reasons to be Cheerful by Vicky Edwards: Service with a smile

In the wake of the worst customer service EVER, I recently complained to a major player in the world of vacuum cleaners. For a fleeting moment it made me feel better.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But are we more motivated to complain than to congratulate? Would I have dashed off a letter had I received brilliant service? I might have talked about it, but in reality I probably wouldn’t have got around to it. Fury, it turns out, is a powerful spur.

Since then I have been on red alert for exceptional customer service. Happily, I didn’t have to try too hard. From the supermarket to the nail salon (Twee and Kitty at Chichester’s LA Nails could give lessons in brilliant customer service), it seems that there is actually much more to celebrate than gripe about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other notable examples: The husband had to travel to Liverpool. Various websites suggested conflicting routes and confusing pricing. He went to Chichester Railway Station for advice. In a matter of minutes he had clarity and a ticket, both delivered by Mike with efficiency and a smile.

Vicky Edwards

I bought a posy from Bognor’s Little Florist. Spending modestly, I was nevertheless treated as if I were buying armfuls of roses.

The incidents of racial abuse, sexual harassment, physical assaults and threats with weapons against retail staff rose by 50% last year, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). Many of those on the sharp end of such vile behaviour earn the minimum wage. As the festive season approaches these statistics are likely to increase.

So I’m making a pledge: whether in a restaurant, chemist, supermarket, independent business or high street store, I’m going to try to be a more tolerant and kinder customer. And if someone serving me isn’t cracking a smile, I’ll endeavour to remind myself that they might just be having a bad day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When my daughter was 16 she was reduced to tears by a customer who complained, loudly and rudely, about his coffee order. While she tried to placate Mr Entitled, her supervisor was sobbing in the kitchen. She had just received shocking news of an unexpected death in the family. Two more colleagues were off with Covid, so it was just my girl and a student on her first-ever shift serving in a busy cafe.

But hey; if your latte’s not scalding your tongue then it’s OK to publicly bully the server, yeah? No, it flaming well isn’t! By all means address an issue, but remember your manners while you’re about it.

So this week’s Reason to be Cheerful is great customer service. To all those who do their best under increasingly difficult circumstances, thank you.

Follow Vicky @spotonceremonies