Mike Shorer, president of the chamber and Annie Lorys, vice president, visited the premises and were treated to a fabulous display of floor gymnastics, bar, beam and trampoline before presenting the trophy created by Mike of Mike Shorer Fine Jewellery.Mike said: “Harbourside Gymnastics Academy was brought to my attention a few months ago, and I was impressed by the community spirit, teamwork, hard work and determination from their members of all ages, under the direction of Claire and Mark. In my early teens, I was trained to represent my school at county level. That passion for keeping fit is essential for a healthy lifestyle. The Academy is yet another example of the remarkable diversity of businesses and sports opportunities that Newhaven has to offer.”