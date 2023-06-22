The couple started the Academy just before Covid and now have nearly 500 children attending the clubs aged from two to 17 and of all abilities.
They recently teamed up with the Independent Gymnastics Association and operate under the UK Gymnastics governing body.
Mike Shorer, president of the chamber and Annie Lorys, vice president, visited the premises and were treated to a fabulous display of floor gymnastics, bar, beam and trampoline before presenting the trophy created by Mike of Mike Shorer Fine Jewellery.Mike said: “Harbourside Gymnastics Academy was brought to my attention a few months ago, and I was impressed by the community spirit, teamwork, hard work and determination from their members of all ages, under the direction of Claire and Mark. In my early teens, I was trained to represent my school at county level. That passion for keeping fit is essential for a healthy lifestyle. The Academy is yet another example of the remarkable diversity of businesses and sports opportunities that Newhaven has to offer.”
Harbourside offers everything from recreational classes to competitive squads, runs holiday clubs, fun discos, and cinema nights and is a real community asset. The gymnasts have won numerous medals and have 3 national champions. In the future, they hope to become an IGA National Training Centre. They are looking for larger premises in Newhaven to make this dream a reality.
Find out more at https://www.harboursidegymnasticsacademy.co.uk/