Record amount raised for hospice at annual open garden weekend

Hundreds of people have flocked to well manicured gardens in Peacehaven to raise money for St Wilfred’s Hospice.

The event, in it’s fifth year and sponsored by Paradise Park, raised a record £1,000 for the Eastbourne hospice.

More than 200 people were welcomed into 14 gardens around the town, where tea and cake were on offer.

Event organiser Alison Standing from Piddinghoe Avenue in Peacehaven said: “We had an amazing weekend reaching £1000.00, the most raised yet.

“The weather was very kind to us and the gardeners had a great weekend, and are looking forward to next years event.”

Mrs Standing takes part opening her own garden for the weekend too.

She said: “It can be difficult getting the gardens ready for the event, a lot of hard work goes into the preparation and the weather has to be just right.”

Paradise park have sponsor ed the event for four years, supplying posters and the tickets. The garden centre added £80 to bring the total up to £1000.

At the presentation ceremony, Sarah Marsh, a spokesman from St wilfred’s Hospice said: “Thank you from the hospice and also to everyone for their work in getting their gardens ready.

“Especially to Alison Standing, for all her hard work. We look forward to next year’s event.”

Deputy Mayor of Peacehaven Cllr Job Harris attended the presentation with Mark Gilbert from Paradise Park.

To donate to the hospice visit stwh.co.uk