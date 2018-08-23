‘Record breaking’ success at Peacehaven Horticultural Show

Peacehaven Horticultural Show has been hailed a record breaking success.

The Peacehaven Horticultural Society welcomed many visitors to see a record breaking number of entries in the Meridian Centre, on Saturday August 11.

The show was opened by MP for Peacehaven and Kemp Town, Lloyd Russell-Moyle and town crier Jon Borthwick.

Alison Standing, society secretary said: “The society had a great day welcoming many visitors to view the amazing exhibits and we’re already looking forward to next years Show.”

Visitors were welcomed with a lovely selection of cut flowers including dahlias, gladiolis, hydrangeas, and fuschias.

Flower arrangements were also on display, with prize winning vegetables, a selection of bakes, photography, arts, crafts and a children’s competition.

The cafe served a selection homemade cakes, and Paradise Park was selling plants.