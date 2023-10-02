Record crowds for the Petworth and District Ploughing Match 2023

A misty autumn morning heralded the start of the annual Petworth & District ploughing match, this year held by kind permission of Clive Stickland at Burchetts farm Wisbrough Green.

With 48 ploughmen entered in this year’s match, coming from all parts of the district and county, the competition was sure to be fierce.

Ploughing commenced at 9am with the traditional waving of the union jack flag by the host’s daughter. The competitors then having till 1pm to complete their ploughing.

A record crowd attended to watch the masters at work skilfully turning stubble with their honed skill and precision, tape measures and sighting poles being a must for all.

Long standing competitor Sandy Baxter

While the ploughing was underway the domestic classes were judged by Tina Finch. Lisa Broadbridge took the homemade liquor honours, best iced cake went to Tania Tupper and the gentlemen’s iced cake to Lee Dallyn. The under 14 iced cupcakes went to Seren Miller-Edwards then rapidly disappeared thanks to the stewards.

The sample of corn competition, showcasing the fruits of the years labours also being judged on the day by James Spriggins. R A Dallyn & Sons swept the board winning many firsts along with the McHardy cup for the best sample overall.

Once the ploughing was over the difficult job of judging the ploughing fell to judges from the East Sussex ploughing match. Many years of collective knowledge helped to bring the cream to the top and give us our worthy prize winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Egremont once again joined us for the prize giving, handing the open Conventional honours once again to J Dyer of Woking, Conventional class was won by S Hill and the Classic class to P Corp.

The young farmer’s class was won by local lad Ben Tilley, and it was heartening to see a field of 6 in this class helping to secure the future of this art for many years to come.

The Reversible ploughing class was won by D Murphy of Midhurst , with Premier reversible honours going to William Tupper of Bignor who went on to take the Champion reversible prize along with the covererted Best Farmer Shield.

Vintage mounted ploughing was won by W Collins with the vintage trailed prize going to D Allen along with the Vintage champion and Champion ploughmen of the day prize.