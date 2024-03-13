Record donation from Eastbourne Half Marathon to St Wilfrid’s Hospice
Runners also raised over £13,000 through their just giving pages. This is a record for the hospice at the Eastbourne Half making the total raised of over £21,000!
Organiser Liz Lumber said: “We were delighted that the event could raise such an incredible amount for the hospice, and we thank the runners and volunteers for all their support to help make it an overwhelming success.”
Next year’s Eastbourne Half Marathon is set for Sunday 2nd March.
Beth Hillier from the fundraising team at St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: ‘”We hope we can build on this year, where we had 57 runners with just giving pages, and perhaps next year we could aim for over 100!”
Please get in touch with the hospice to join the Eastbourne Half Marathon team for 2025.