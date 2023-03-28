Recycling centres extend opening hours across West Sussex for the summer

Recycling centres across West Sussex will soon be switching to extended summer opening hours – giving residents extra opportunities to recycle their household waste.

Recycling centres will soon be open longer

As many of us set to work tidying our gardens or clearing out our homes, recycling facilities are often very busy over the summer period.

Extending the hours will help West Sussex County Council cope with the extra demand.

From April 1 recycling centres will be open for longer on the following days and times:

• Billingshurst: 9am to 6pm - Monday to Wednesday and Saturday to Sunday

• Bognor Regis: 9am to 6pm - Monday to Wednesday and Saturday to Sunday

• Burgess Hill: 9am to 6pm - Monday to Sunday

• Chichester: 9am to 6pm - Monday to Sunday

• Crawley: 9am to 6pm - Monday to Sunday

• East Grinstead: 9am to 6pm - Monday, Thursday to Sunday

• Horsham: 9am to 6pm - Monday, Thursday to Sunday

• Littlehampton: 9am to 6pm - Monday, Thursday to Sunday

• Midhurst: 9am to 6pm - Monday, Thursday to Sunday

• Shoreham-by-Sea: 9am to 6pm - Wednesday to Sunday

• Worthing: 9am to 6pm - Monday to Sunday

These hours will remain in place until September 31 and will not be affected by the bank holidays. Please remember that you will need to book a slot to attend the following recycling centres:

• Bognor Regis

• Crawley

• Horsham

• Littlehampton

• Shoreham-by-Sea

• Worthing

Same-day appointments are available through West Sussex County Council’s Book to Recycle system, with some appointments available 14 days in advance if needed. There are a limited number of appointments per day and they are booked on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. You can book a slot at westsussex.gov.uk/booktorecycle

Deborah Urquhart, County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change said: “By extending our opening hours during the warmer weather even more residents will be able to visit their local recycling centre.

“Our Book to Recycle system significantly reduces waiting times, it takes less than a minute to book your slot and same-day bookings are available. Recycling all you can reduces waste, saves energy, helps tackle climate change, and is an important part of our environmental commitments in Our Council Plan. I would encourage everyone to recycle as much of their waste as possible.”