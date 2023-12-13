BREAKING

Recycling Club at Collyer's

As part of Collyer’s drive for sustainability, students have enjoyed the opportunity to join the ‘Recycling Club’, an enrichment activity, which is part of the Collyer’s 360 degrees educational offer.
By Stephen MartellContributor
Published 13th Dec 2023, 15:13 GMT
Carrie Cort helps lead a Collyer's Recycling ClubCarrie Cort helps lead a Collyer's Recycling Club
Collyer’s Sustainability Co-ordinator, Dr Ian Carr, explained: “The five sessions were designed in conjunction with West Sussex County Council’s Volunteer Advanced Waste Prevention Advisor, Caroline Holder, and Sussex Green Living’s Founder and CEO, Carrie Cort.

During the programme, students heard from experts about recycling schemes at Collyer’s, Horsham, and across West Sussex, together with learning practical information about how we can reduce solid waste.”

The group were also given a demonstration of Sussex Green Living’s ‘Switch or Ditch’ game, a fun way to consider alternative products that will reduce waste. The game was co-designed by former Collyer’s students Beth Little and Hannah Lawson.

Dr Ian Carr is Collyer's Sustainability Co-ordinatorDr Ian Carr is Collyer's Sustainability Co-ordinator
John Burroughs, Collyer’s Tutorial and Enrichment Co-ordinator, was delighted: “Our students are passionate about sustainability, so enormous thanks to everyone involved for creating such a wonderful enrichment activity.”

