Recycling Club at Collyer's
Collyer’s Sustainability Co-ordinator, Dr Ian Carr, explained: “The five sessions were designed in conjunction with West Sussex County Council’s Volunteer Advanced Waste Prevention Advisor, Caroline Holder, and Sussex Green Living’s Founder and CEO, Carrie Cort.
During the programme, students heard from experts about recycling schemes at Collyer’s, Horsham, and across West Sussex, together with learning practical information about how we can reduce solid waste.”
The group were also given a demonstration of Sussex Green Living’s ‘Switch or Ditch’ game, a fun way to consider alternative products that will reduce waste. The game was co-designed by former Collyer’s students Beth Little and Hannah Lawson.
John Burroughs, Collyer’s Tutorial and Enrichment Co-ordinator, was delighted: “Our students are passionate about sustainability, so enormous thanks to everyone involved for creating such a wonderful enrichment activity.”