Police were called to the A22 south of Wych Cross, near Forest Row, where an articulated lorry laden with 40 tonnes of recycling waste was reported to be on fire at 3.41pm on Friday (July 20).

The A22 was closed between Wych Cross and the Ashdown Forest Llama Park until 7.20pm that evening while the fire was put out and the vehicle and debris recovered. No injuries were reported, police said.