Red Arrows to miss Eastbourne Airbourne 2019

The Red Arrows will not be performing at Eastbourne Airbourne 2019, it has been confirmed.

Concerns were raised when the RAF Aerobatic Team announced yesterday (October 21) it would be taking part in a nine-week tour of North America during next August and September.

Airbourne 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Next year’s Airbourne is set to take place from August 15-18.

Today (Monday) the council has confirmed the popular squad – often the star of the town’s annual free airshow – will be missing out.

Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism, Cllr Margaret Bannister said, “We can confirm the Red Arrows will be missing Airbourne, along with all UK airshows from the end of July through to September due to their largest ever tour of North America.

“We wish the team well in this exciting new tour, and look forward to welcoming them back to Eastbourne in 2020.

“The Airbourne team has in fact been planning for this eventuality for a little while now, and are working with the RAF, civilian display teams and international military to provide an exciting flying line-up for Eastbourne in 2019.“

The Red Arrows last missed Airbourne in 2012 due to performing in Russia.

It North American tour will be the first significant deployment of the team to the continent in 26 years – the last team toured the US in 1993.

It is expected to generate £2.5bn in direct foreign investment for the UK.

