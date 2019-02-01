Red Nose Day returns and will help local charities

Comic Relief returns in March and will help charities across the world, including some in the South East of England.

This year’s event takes place on Friday March 15 with the aim of supporting vulnerable people and communities in the UK and internationally

Red Nose Day money has funded 39 projects in the South East, including: Alsorts Youth Project – a Brighton charity supporting and connecting young people aged 5-25 who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans or unsure (LGBTU) of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity, and The Clock Tower Sanctuary – a charity supporting homeless young people in Brighton and Hove.

This is especially crucial given that, in 2016, Shelter estimated that 1 in 69 people in Brighton and Hove are homeless.

A brand-new group of nine celebrities are set to take on Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Comic Relief.

Kilimanjaro: The Return takes place ten years after the original epic climb that was led by Gary Barlow.

The challenge will be filmed for a special one-hour doc to air on BBC One in the run up to Red Nose Day.

On the night itself a whole host of personalities bringing their own comic relief to proceedings, with Emma Willis, Paddy McGuiness, Alesha Dixon, Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett and Sir Lenny Henry confirmed as hosts of the show.

The latter three will be appearing at the one-off ‘Spectacular’ comedy gig in support of Comic Relief which is shaping up to be exactly what it says on the tin.

Taking place at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Thursday February 28, Russell Howard has been added to the line-up and will be sitting on the bill alongside comedy heavyweights Jimmy Carr, John Bishop, Katherine Ryan and Alan Carr.

All the profits from ticket sales will go to Comic Relief and can be purchased from Ticketmaster or AXS.