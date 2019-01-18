Reduced speed limits for Hellingly approved

New speed limits in Hellingly have been given the go ahead by East Sussex planners this week.

At a meeting on Wednesday (January 16), the East Sussex County Council planning committee approved plans to bring in a new 30mph speed limit in Park Road and 40mph speed limits for several sections of New Road.

The speed restrictions had been put forward in connection with a housing development on land east of Park Road, which was granted planning permission by Wealden District Council last year.

But several residents felt the scheme did not go far enough, with four formal objections calling for a 30mph limit on New Road as well as Park Road.

However, following advice from planning officers, the committee chose to implement the speed limit as originally proposed.