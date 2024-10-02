Regeneration plans for bus station and depot move a step forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Regeneration plans for the bus station and depot in Chichester, including relocating the Stagecoach offices, have taken a step forward, after councillors at Chichester District Council gave the green light to proceed with finalising plans to relocate Stagecoach from the site.

The plans, which include relocating Stagecoach to a new depot facility, mean that the company will be able to electrify their fleet of buses. Other benefits include improving accessibility to bus services for disabled customers; easing traffic congestion around the gyratory; and improving air quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new bus stops will have bus shelters and real time passenger information displays, with access to nearby toilet facilities; electric vehicle charging points; bike racks, cafés and car parking. The council is also considering the option to develop a small customer waiting facility.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council will now develop options for the redevelopment of the sites, which will include a number of different of uses, including affordable housing.

The council will now develop options for the redevelopment of the sites

The plans will also improve the public spaces around the area and introduce additional bus stops around the transport hub of the railway station to improve the routes and travel times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walkway and spaces between the station and Avenue de Chartres will be improved and enhanced, including the introduction of new walking and cycling links. Artistic impression illustrations have been released by the council for people to view.

“This is a huge opportunity for the city and will bring significant benefits for residents, businesses and visitors,” says Cllr Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council.

“If the terms are finalised with Stagecoach, not only will the old bus station and depot sites be regenerated, but Stagecoach will also be able move forward with electrifying their fleet at a new depot site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Significant work has been carried out on the plans to date, not only in identifying a site for the bus depot, but also working with consultants to map out the best options for the bus stops in this area of the city that will best meet the needs of bus users and Stagecoach. If these options go ahead, it will mean improvements to services, routes, and the local environment, including improved air quality.

“There are a number of options for councillors to consider for the bus station and depot site. However, these discussions will not begin until the council has reached a final agreement with Stagecoach. We will be making sure that residents and businesses are kept informed of our progress.”

Marc Reddy, the Managing Director of Stagecoach, attended the meeting to explain his support for the plans. He said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased the council has supported this scheme to move it to the next stage. The scheme will enable us to progress with decarbonisation plans and also provide better bus stop infrastructure for our customers. I look forward to continuing to work with Chichester District Council on the next steps.”

Work will now begin on determining the best use of the bus station, depot, and Basin Road car park sites, as part of the wider plans to regenerate the southern part of Chichester and to provide the best outcomes for the city, its residents, and the local economy. This includes exploring the option of moving the council’s headquarters to a more sustainable location, in response to new ways of working.

The existing bus station and bus depot sites are owned by Chichester District Council and are currently leased to Stagecoach on a long-term basis. The current bus station site does not provide any customer facilities or a waiting room, and Stagecoach has confirmed that they do not want to operate a customer waiting room. They have stated that customers prefer to wait under a bus shelter at the bus stop so that they can see their bus approaching. West Sussex County Council has also confirmed that they do not want to provide a new customer waiting room facility. However, Chichester District councillors have requested that a small customer waiting facility is considered as part of any future options work.

This work is part of the Chichester City Regeneration Project. It has also been prioritised as a key site within the regeneration strategy, which was also approved.