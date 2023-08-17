Regis School students jet off to top universities after stellar A-Level results

Sixth Formers at The Regis School secured some prestigious university offers today (August 17) – including from the University of Oxford – as they receive their A Level results.

Sixth Formers at The Regis School have been securing some prestigious university offers today – including from the University of Oxford – as they receive their A Level results.

Reflecting years of students’ hard work and ambition, more than a third (35 per cent) of this year’s A Level entries at The Regis School were awarded the highest grades of A* or A, whilst two thirds (66p per cent) were graded A*-B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For BTEC and other A Level equivalents, this trend of top grades continued. 82 per cent of these entries achieved either a Distinction* or Distinction – the highest possible – with 99 per cent awarded at least a Merit.

Top performers from The Regis School. Photo: The Regis School.

Impressively, several Sixth Formers achieved straight A*s in their A Levels this year, helping to secure them offers with their first-choice universities. This includes Noah Cartwright who has gained an offer to read Biochemistry (Molecular and Cellular) at St Johns, the University of Oxford, after achieving A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

This is just one of many high-quality Russell Group offers achieved across The Regis School this year, showcasing the breadth of talents and interests of students – from aerospace engineering and physics to politics and international relations.

Other particularly impressive achievements this year include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Oliver Fry, who has secured a place at the University of Bristol to study Aerospace Engineering, after achieving A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics.

The Regis School student Noah, who' is setting off for Oxford. Photo: The Regis School.

· Elliott Scott-Ragless, who will be heading to the University of Warwick to study Economics, Politics and International Studies. He also achieved straight A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Chemistry.

· Alexia Posirca, who achieved A*s in History and Sociology and As in English and Psychology and has gained a place at the University of Bristol to study English and History.

· Benjamin Berry-Dye, who will be taking up a place at the University of Surrey to study Mathematics after achieving A*s in Maths and Further Maths and an A in Physics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Sonny Smith, who achieved an A* in Maths and As in Further Maths and Physics and has gained a place at the University of Bristol to study Physics with Computing.

· Violet Foster – another The Regis School Sixth Former who will be heading to the University of Bristol – who has secured an offer to study Politics and International Relations with an A* in Geography and As in Politics and Biology.

· Eve Adams, whose straight A grades in History, Psychology and Sociology have secured her a place at the University of Surrey to study Psychology.

· Owen Sherlock, who will be taking up a place to study Chemistry with Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Discovery at the University of Birmingham after achieving straight As in Biology, Chemistry and History.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on students’ successes, Dave Oakes, Principal at The Regis School, said:

“Today’s achievements are many years in the making for our Sixth Formers, who have had to show resilience, focus and determination to prepare for what were their very first external examinations since primary school. This should only increase the level of pride and satisfaction they deserve to feel as they celebrate their results and higher education offers.

“It is particularly gratifying to see strong proportions of students’ entries this year gaining the top grades, whether at A Level or BTEC and equivalents. This really reflects the ambition of staff and students alike at The Regis School and has resulted in some truly impressive Oxbridge and Russell Group destinations.”

Connie James, Assistant Principal and Director of Post-16 Studies at The Regis School, added:

“It is an immense pleasure to celebrate our Sixth Formers’ successes with them today. These outcomes are a fitting reward for everything our young people have put into their studies and will enable them to take their next steps with confidence.