Registration open for Chichester Open Studios 2025

Jazmine Saunders (contributed pic) | Jazmine Saunders (contributed pic)

Chichester Open Studios is inviting local artists to be a part of the Chichester Open Studios Art Trail 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokeswoman Jazmine Saunders said it was a celebration of “the incredible talent residing in the Chichester city area.”

Registration closes at midnight on Saturday, November 30. Get in touch via chichesteropenstudios.org. The Chichester Open Studios Art Trail 2025 is scheduled for May 17, May 18, May 24, May 25, and May 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This event offers a unique opportunity for local artists to open their doors and showcase their creative talents and is an opportunity for art collectors to buy unique works.

“The Art Trail will feature an anticipated 150 exhibiting artists, and to guide visitors along the Art Trail, 20,000 full-colour guides will be printed.

“The Chichester Open Studios Art Trail has a legacy dating back to its establishment in 2001, making it a well-respected and long-running event in the local art scene. Artists who wish to participate will be required to pay a registration fee of £120, which grants them a featured entry in the guide, a valuable resource for both artists and art lovers.

“As a special highlight leading up to the main event, a Snap-Shot exhibition will be hosted in the John Rank Gallery at Oxmarket Contemporary, East Street, Chichester, during April. This exhibition promises a intriguing preview of the artistic diversity and creativity that will be on display during the art trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Chichester Open Studios Art Trail is not only a celebration of art but also a testament to the thriving artistic community within the region. It offers artists the chance to connect with a broader audience and art enthusiasts the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local art scene.”