Reliving the Joy Division and New Order classics - East Sussex date

Peter Hook & The Light continue their run of worldwide shows with dates including Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday, November 9.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets available at: https://peterhookandthelight.live

Peter said: “It still amazes me how enjoyable it is to play the Substance LPs. The contrast between Joy Division and New Order is very apparent but both complement each other very well. My only frustration is not being able to play more of our records each night. I am totally looking forward to the next phase. So let’s enjoy some Substance and get ready for the future.”

Spokesman Ian Cheek added: “Peter Hook first revisited the seminal Joy Division album Unknown Pleasures back in May 2010 for a commemorative charity concert and has followed it each year by performing subsequent albums from the repertoire of his bands, Joy Division and New Order. Peter Hook & The Light have since moved through each of those albums, culminating in the Factory Records Substance compilations, and last year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

celebrated over four decades of the continuing influence of Joy Division and Ian Curtis with the Joy Division: A Celebration concerts where both of the band’s albums were played in full.

“In October last year, the band played the Substance albums at their biggest ever London concert at the 5,300-capacity Eventim Apollo.

“Peter Hook’s dedication to his back catalogue has seen him move through Unknown Pleasures, Closer, Still, Movement, Power Corruption & Lies, Low Life, Brotherhood, Technique and Republic to arrive at the point. Having toured these albums extensively, the band have now amassed well over 600 concerts.

“Among the many highlights since his early repertoire was reintroduced to a legion of new audiences across the world have been appearances at Benicassim, Primavera Sound, Kendal Calling, Victorious, Bestival and Rebellion, alongside extensive touring in Europe, North and South America, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand to great acclaim from both fans and critics alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two Substance compilation albums were released in 1987 and 1988 by Factory Records. New Order’s arrived first and featured all the singles up to that point including Blue Monday, Bizarre Love Triangle, Temptation, Shellshock and True Faith. It was curated by Factory boss Tony Wilson so he could listen to the tracks on the CD player in his car and was Factory Records’ 200th release. It remains the best-selling New Order album.

“Released the following year, Joy Division’s Substance features all the singles that didn’t appear on their two albums, including Transmission, Love Will Tear Us Apart and Atmosphere, alongside tracks from their An Ideal For Living EP and the Factory Records sampler. It begins with Warsaw and takes in the development of the band through Digital and Dead Souls and was Factory Records’ 250th release.”