'Remains' found in West Sussex as police cordon off street in investigation

‘Remains’ have been found in West Sussex leading police to cordon off the road as they investigate.

Sussex Police were called to Ifield Avenue in Crawley following a report of bags filled with ‘what appeared to be remains’.

The cordons remain in place as Sussex Police continue to investigate the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a field off Ifield Avenue in Crawley at about 5.25pm on Tuesday (October 10) to a report of bags filled with what appeared to be remains.

“The area has been cordoned off and forensic tests are underway to confirm the contents of the bag.

“There is currently no evidence to suggest they are human remains.”

