Remarkable cache of war-time letters inspires novel from Ropetackle chairman

Martin Allen, chairman of Shoreham’s Ropetackle, is in print with Love and War (Naval and Military Press, available from the publishers, from Amazon and from Waterstones).

Martin, aged 77, said: “It started as a labour of love, transcribing an extraordinary cache of letters, the transcription published as a private volume for family and close friends. It then evolved into this work of historical fiction.

“When my father, Stanley, died in 2013 – my mother, Peggy, having died two years earlier – I discovered a collection of several hundred of their letters spanning the years from 1936 to 1946.

“Stanley was born on February 24 1918, at the moment of the major German First World War offensive which threated to bring them victory, the offensive eventually being halted, the allied counter offensive proving decisive, bringing the war to an end that November.

“Peggy was born on February 15 1919, three months after the end of the war, and nine months before the ill-fated Treaty of Versailles which paved the way for the resurgence of Germany under Hitler.

“Stanley’s father, William Allen, was vicar of the Good Shepherd church in Dyke Road, Brighton, where Stanley and his brother Michael (eight years his junior) were brought up with his mother, Meg. Peggy’s father, Arthur, was a Brighton estate agent and land surveyor. At the start of, and throughout much of the period of the correspondence, Peggy lived with her father and mother, May, and her elder brother, Tom, Arthur being closely involved with the Church.

“Although it is not known when Stanley and Peggy first met, they knew each other, probably through church related social activities, when they were both at school (Stanley at Brighton College and Peggy at Brighton & Hove High School), or possibly even when they were children.

“It is clear that Stanley had fallen for Peggy by the time the letters begin in 1936, when he was 18. It seems, however, that it took him a year or more, to win her, their courtship developing through the year or so before the start of the war.”

Stanley started his articles with a solicitors’ practice soon after he left school, and by the time of signing up in 1939, he had taken, but failed, his final exams. Peggy started nursing at St Bartholomew’s Hospital 1938. They were married on January 6 1941.

Stanley signed up in April 1939 as a Territorial Army volunteer, then being assigned to the Royal Army Service Corps as a private. He became commissioned, as a Second Lieutenant, on January 4 1941. For the remainder of his time with the Home Forces, until June 1944, he was with the 43rd Wessex Division.

“Throughout those years, Stanley’s letters vividly portray the frustration, and often, the boredom, of endless training. However, when the 43rd Division was eventually deployed in Normandy, it quickly established itself as one of the best trained and most effective divisions within the Allied invasion force.

“After the first, gruelling phase of the campaign, the bloody battle for Normandy, the 43rd Division spearheaded the crossing of the Seine, then, as part of the 2nd Army, driving across France and the Low Countries. It suffered its most serious setback as part of the ill-fated attempt to thrust into Germany at Arnhem, Stanley spending two days cut off at Nijmegen by encircling German forces. At the beginning of November 1944, Stanley, then a Captain, was transferred to the 51st (Highland) Division, and promoted to Major. With the 51st, Stanley took part in the Ardennes battle – The Battle of the Bulge – containing the major German offensive that, at one stage, threatened the entire Allied campaign, the Division also being selected to spearhead the fiercely contested crossing of the Rhine. As part of Montgomery’s 2nd Army, and General Sir Brian Horrocks’s XXX Corps, the 51st Division moved through Belgium and Holland, before the Rhine crossing, ending the war in Northern Germany.

“Following their marriage in January 1941, Stanley and Peggy lived apart for more than five years. After Stanley’s departure for France in June 1944, they did not see each other until January 1945, which was his only leave before the end of the war. Thereafter, his periods of leave were a week in July and another in November 1945, and about two weeks compassionate leave in December.

“During my initial exercise of reading and transcribing the letters, it became increasingly apparent that they told only part of the story. In deciding to try to fill in the extensive gaps, I realised that I would need to strike a careful balance between being faithful to the story that they, themselves, were narrating, and the imagining of the lives they were living through such a dramatic period of history.

“What was remarkable was that they continued to write to each other so frequently, particularly when Stanley was in Europe when they were both writing almost daily, it being even more remarkable that he was able to do so even when he was engaged in the most intensive periods of fighting.”