Remarkable result for British art as Laura Knight’s 'Dressing' achieves £62,000 at auction

Henry Adams Auctioneers has achieved a resounding success with the sale of a rare painting by Dame Laura Knight, 'Dressing' (1929), which fetched £62,000 in the auction held on Thursday, 12 December. This result not only exceeded expectations but also highlighted the enduring appeal of Knight’s work among art collectors.

The painting captured considerable attention during the lead-up to the sale. Its exhibition history including The Royal Academy Exhibition of 1929, and its connection to Dame Eileen Mayo (an artist who worked closely with Knight) added to its appeal. Knight’s signature, alongside a handwritten note confirmed to be hers, demonstrated clear provenance.

The auction’s success was underpinned by a combination of strategic marketing and expert consultation. The vendor, a longstanding client of Henry Adams Auctioneers, relied on their guidance to navigate the process.

As part of their comprehensive approach, Henry Adams contacted John Croft, Laura Knight’s great-nephew and a leading authority on her work, to verify key details. Croft, who is compiling a catalogue raisonne of her oil paintings and watercolours, visited the auction house during the viewing period. He was able to authenticate a note on the painting’s reverse, lending further weight to its importance.

Director of Henry Adams Auctioneers, Nick Hall, auctioned Dame Laura Knight's painting, 'Dressing', which attracted fiercely competitive bidding and sold for £62,000.

There was a great deal of Interest in the artwork which attracted some of the country’s foremost art galleries and private collectors. On the day of the sale, bidding was fiercely competitive, with four phone bidders and multiple online participants vying for the piece. Ultimately, a UK-based buyer secured the work via telephone.

Nick Hall, Director at Henry Adams Auctioneers, said, “The journey of this painting, from its creation by Laura Knight to this latest successful sale, has been nothing short of extraordinary. It demonstrates the strength of British art and the power of storytelling in connecting people to works of this calibre.”

The result is a testament to the enduring resonance of Dame Laura Knight’s artistic vision as well as the value of collaboration, research, and expert marketing which brings such treasures to light.

For more information on Henry Adams Fine Art Auctioneers, contact Nick Hall on 01243 532223 or visit www.henryadamsfineart.co.uk. Their next auction will be held on 23rd & 24th January with a two day art & antiques auction to include silver and jewellery.