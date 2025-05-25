Remembering a great champion of Sussex brass band music

Paul Homewood (contributed pic)

Mid Sussex Brass Band will be paying tribute to Paul Homewood, long-standing band member and ardent champion of brass band music in Sussex, who died in 2024.

Musicians, friends and family from communities across Sussex are coming together to celebrate the contribution Paul from Haywards Heath made to brass band music in the county across decades with a concert on Saturday, June 7 at 7pm.

Taking place at St Andrew’s Church, Junction Road, Burgess Hill, tickets are available on the door or in advance from Burgess Hill Help Point or by calling 07759 698831. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the music and refreshments and remember Paul.

As well as providing entertainment, Mid Sussex Brass Band aims to stimulate and support local musicians of all ages and abilities. It is inviting local people to come along and show their support for live music and amateur musicians in the area. The band is always keen to encourage new members to join. It welcomes players at all levels and of all brass instruments.

Mid Sussex Brass Band chair Julie Smyth said: “It’s important to pay tribute to the amazing contribution Paul made not only to Mid Sussex Brass Band but to so many other local bands and music groups. Brass banding was his passion and he devoted all his time and energy to supporting live music and encouraging young musicians. We’re looking forward to seeing familiar and new faces on June 7 for a programme of music dedicated to Paul but designed for everyone to enjoy in his memory.

“Mid Sussex Brass Band performs a range of music to suit all tastes across Sussex and further afield at concerts, community events and private functions.”

To inquire about hiring the band or joining the band as a player, contact chair Julie Smyth at [email protected] or tel 07759 698831.

“The band welcomes new players to join rehearsals, which take place each Thursday evening in Burgess Hill. It also has opportunities for local young people and others wanting to try their hand at learning a musical instrument or return to playing – a low-cost opportunity to get started.”