Remembering George Michael at Christmas - Eastbourne date

Rob Lamberti returns with Perfectly George, a tribute to George Michael at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on December 13.

Tickets priced from £28 with selected concessions are available on 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “Featuring the incredible voice of Rob Lamberti, this show has wowed audiences around the country and Europe and lifted them to their feet in a dynamic show that tactfully and appropriately celebrates the career of one of the most gifted performers of a generation.

“From Wham! all the way through to the diverse eras of George’s hugely successful solo career, including timeless hits like Careless Whisper, Faith, I’m Your Man, Club Tropicana, and so many more, the show tells the story of George Michael in the vast repertoire of songs that made him an icon to so many.

“Rob Lamberti, definitively and perfectly George, instantly became a fan favourite across social media. A star in his own right after featuring on the BBC’s Even Better Than the Real Thing in 2017, Rob Lamberti bears a voice worthy of performing George’s remarkable catalogue of hits. He has gone on to establish a successful career playing homage to his hero. Rob also featured in the Steve Coogan film Greed.

“Christmas is a special time for fans of the much-missed megastar George as it was around this period that the world lost him in 2016. Come celebrate the music that made him such a beacon of light for so many with his heartfelt lyricism which spoke to so many and take a moment to remember the magic of this marvellous man.”

Rob Lamberti: Perfectly George is at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Friday, December 13 at 7.30pm.