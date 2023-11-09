Remembrance Sunday 12 November 2023 - time changes to parade in Little Common

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The necessity behind these changes is that, although the Little Common RBL Branch has traditionally organised their Remembrance Parade for many years, the RBL recently instructed all their Branches that Remembrance Parades are a civic duty and therefore the responsibility of the local town or Parish Councils. All Branches are therefore prohibited from organising the Parades, although we are encouraged to support them as custodians of Remembrancetide. At Little Common and Bexhill we are fortunate that the local Bexhill Town Council has taken on this responsibility with enthusiasm.

However, last year there were several incidents where drivers did not expect the roads to be closed for a second time that day at 12noon, when the rest of the Nation held their Remembrance Services at 11:00. Several drivers abused the Road Marshalls and some even forced their vehicles through the Road Closed barriers, causing a danger to the public. In order to avoid any repetition this year, and also driven by public demand, the Little Common Remembrance Service will take place at 10:55 am on the Memorial. Prior to this, the Church Service will still take place although at the earlier time of 9:30 am. Following the Service, the Parade will assemble in the Church car park and march to the Memorial on the roundabout, ready for a 10:55 am start. Therefore there are now three different times that people can join the Remembrance ceremony. The reception buffet will still be held in the Poppy Club after the wreath laying.

I realise that this change may concern people used to the traditional timings, but the safety of the public is paramount and in essence, we will be following the same procedure but now in line with the rest of the Nation. By retaining all these elements while simply bringing forward the times by one hour, it means that we still manage far more than many other, often larger, places even though the demographics and traffic have changed beyond all recognition since the inception of the current format in 1948. I believe that this move may well help secure the very future of the event.

Yours sincerely

John Jennings

RBL Branch Chairman

C/o The Poppy Club

Meads Avenue

Little Common