Southern Water shut the A283 in Storrington when the hole first appeared on Tuesday leading to gridlock in the village.

Residents have since complained of ‘bedlam’ as traffic clogged up nearby narrow residential roads.

However, West Sussex County Council, which has since taken over responsibility for repairs, says that the works should be completed today – although they could take longer.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience. Southern Water originally attended the sinkhole site in Manley’s Hill and closed the road to ensure public safety.

"However, CCTV investigations established that the sinkhole had formed following a break in the county council’s highway drainage pipework.

“Full diversion routes are being put in place: these are essential for the safety of both the public and workforce until the situation is resolved.

