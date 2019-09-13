Reports council is selling off Ditchling Common Country Park ‘not true’

News that East Sussex County Council is to sell off Ditchling Common Country Park is ‘not true’, the Sussex Express has been told.

Residents took to social media today (September 13), to express their dismay after seeing a public notice that said East Sussex County Council intended to dispose of the land.

Ditchling Common Country Park. Picture: Google Street View

The notice said any objections to the proposal disposal should be made by October 4.

However, a spokesman for the county council has said it is not true.

She said: “This is untrue. We are transferring the ownership of Ditchling Common Country Park to the Sussex Wildlife Trust.

“The decision was approved by a lead member back in June.”

Under the new ownership, Sussex Wildlife Trust will lease Ditchling Common Country Park, the county council said.

Rupert Clubb, county council director of communities, economy and transport, said it will ‘protect the much-loved site and enhance it as a place to be enjoyed for generations to come’.

Henri Brocklebank, director of conservation at the Sussex Wildlife Trust said: “We look forward to the exciting opportunity to further the work of ESCC in caring for this site on behalf of the local community and wildlife.

“We look forward to meeting and working with everyone who values this treasure of a Country Park on the doorstep of Burgess Hill.

“We know there is much to do in conserving and enhancing this site, and to manage public access to the benefit of the many users who love this natural greenspace – one of the priceless jewels of the Green Circle that rings the town.”