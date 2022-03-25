AA Traffic News said the incident on the A259 Seaford Road involved two vehicles and was near Crowlink Lane.

It reports that police are now directing traffic and shows that traffic is moving slowly in the area.

Brighton & Hove Buses said on its Twitter profile: “There has been a collision on A259 Seaford Road, near Gayles Farm in the Friston area.

There have been reports of a crash near Friston

“It is passable at this time, but there is heavy traffic in the area – we may therefore experience delays to our #BH12, #BH12A and #BH12X services.”