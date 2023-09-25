Resident's Albion dream come true at Eastbourne care home

Resident, Jo Casesse, at Mortain Place never thought he would be able to watch a live football match again after moving into a care home. Mortain Place has a wishing tree, and Jo wished for one thing…

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thanks to a kind member of staff at Caffyns Audi in Eastbourne, Jo was able to watch Brighton and Hove Albion against Bournemouth on Sunday 24th September.

Jo was picked up from Mortain Place, by General Manager Catherine Brewster and husband Raymond on Sunday afternoon, where they made their way over to the Amex Stadium. Jo was filled with excitement and anticipation, as they drew closer and closer. Off Jo and Raymond went to find their seats and awaited kick off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton won the game with a 3-1 score and Jo was over the moon.

Jo enjoying the match

Catherine Brewster, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Mortain Place. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true.