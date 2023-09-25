BREAKING
Resident's Albion dream come true at Eastbourne care home

Resident, Jo Casesse, at Mortain Place never thought he would be able to watch a live football match again after moving into a care home. Mortain Place has a wishing tree, and Jo wished for one thing…
By Jenna FowlerContributor
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 09:26 BST
Thanks to a kind member of staff at Caffyns Audi in Eastbourne, Jo was able to watch Brighton and Hove Albion against Bournemouth on Sunday 24th September.

Jo was picked up from Mortain Place, by General Manager Catherine Brewster and husband Raymond on Sunday afternoon, where they made their way over to the Amex Stadium. Jo was filled with excitement and anticipation, as they drew closer and closer. Off Jo and Raymond went to find their seats and awaited kick off.

Brighton won the game with a 3-1 score and Jo was over the moon.

Jo enjoying the matchJo enjoying the match
Jo enjoying the match

Catherine Brewster, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Mortain Place. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true.

Mortain Place care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, it specialises in residential care and dementia carefor 80 residents from respite care to long term stays.

