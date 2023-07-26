NationalWorldTV
Residents at Bognor Regis home dine in Italian restaurant as part of Seize the Day initiative

Two residents who have struck up a great friendship had the opportunity to dine at an Italian restaurant as part of their Seize the Day.
By Adnan RashidContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST

Carol Bracey-Gibbons and Pat Mayle both live at MHA Greenways and have developed a great friendship since Pat moved into the home around five months ago.

Carol, whose mother was Italian and speaks fluent Italian, wanted to have dinner at an Italian restaurant for her Seize the Day.

The initiative encourages residents to re-experience activities or events from the past or to do something they would like to do for the first time.

Back row Anna Ligas (L), Pat Mayle, Carol Bracey-Gibbons (front left) and Joanne Mitchell (not pictured on web page)Back row Anna Ligas (L), Pat Mayle, Carol Bracey-Gibbons (front left) and Joanne Mitchell (not pictured on web page)
Back row Anna Ligas (L), Pat Mayle, Carol Bracey-Gibbons (front left) and Joanne Mitchell (not pictured on web page)

After seeing how close the two are, Joanne Mitchell, activity coordinator decided to take the pair of them to Mamma Mia, in Nyewood Lane.

She was accompanied by her colleague Anna Ligas and the four of them had an evening to remember.

Speaking after the trip Joanne said: “ Carol and Pat get on really well and always enjoy each other's company.

“They are inseparable at the home and always stick together.

“It just shows that it's never too late to start a new friendship and it's great to see how close they are.

“Carol was really in her element at the restaurant and even ordered her meal and drink in Italian.

“We didn't tell her Pat will be joining us so when she saw her there it was a lovely moment.

“It was a great evening, one that we all enjoyed, and I look forward to doing something like this again.”

