Residents at care home support East Hoathly Family Fun Run

Lydfords care home, in East Hoathly, were out supporting the runners at East Hoathly’s Family Fun Run.
By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:00 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

Residents and staff at Lydfords wanted to support to the event that was put on by the local primary school by setting up a refreshment stand at the bottom of the homes driveway.The runners were offered cold water, homemade bite size tiffin and sweets to keep them going on their journey, not forgetting lots of cheering and words of encouragement as they went by.

General Manager Rikki-Gene Bury said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their morning cheering on all the runners and being part of the community. We are always looking for ways to get involved whether it be us inviting local residents to join us at our events of getting involved with events in the village and towns nearby.”

