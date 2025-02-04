Residents' concerns over flooding in Ringmer

Ringmer residents are concerned about levels of flooding on one of the village's new housing sites.

John Kay, Deputy Chair, Ringmer Parish Council pointed out pictures circulating on local social media showing extensive flooding after last week's rain.

He said: "The site is being developed with 50-odd new houses by Charles Church Homes (a Persimmon Homes brand). You can see the new houses already being advertised on Rightmove by Charles Church Homes, though they haven't actually started to emerge from the ground yet. They perhaps think they will take a long time to sell!"

He goes on to point out an interesting feature of this particular development is that Persimmon decided to start the actual development before they had got the pre-commencement conditions attached to thei rplanning permission signed off. One of these conditions, about which they are apparently in dispute with the County Council flood team, is the surface water drainage conditions.

Ringmer Flooding

And he says: "This is what happens when builders simply drive ahead, ignoring all the 'red tape' that the planning system is said to put in their way. The surface water from this new development is supposed to drain into the Norlington Stream. Just downstream this stream crosses Broyle Lane, Ringmer, where a group of several dozen houses are regularly flooded in extreme weather. If all this water accumulated on the Persimmon/Charles Church site were suddenly to find its way into the Norlington Stream, that would be very bad news indeed for those residents."

Both Persimmon Homes and East Sussex County Council have been approached for a comment. .

