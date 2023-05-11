Residents encouraged to have their say on dog control rules in the Chichester District

Chichester District Council is reviewing the rules for dogs in public spaces and is asking people to give their views in a new public consultation, which began on Wednesday 10 May 2023.

As part of this order, it is an offence in public locations — such as footpaths and verges, parks, playgrounds and the foreshore — to fail to remove dog mess immediately; to not put and keep a dog on a lead when instructed to do so by an authorised officer; and to allow a dog to enter an area from which dogs are excluded.A breach of the order can result in offenders being issued an on-the-spot Fixed Penalty Notice of £100.

The proposal is to extend the current rules for a further three years from October 2023 until October 2026, with no changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Stevens, Divisional Manager for Environment and Health Protection at Chichester District Council, says: “We want to make sure that everyone — with or without dogs — can safely enjoy the many beautiful public spaces we have in our district.

“We know that most dog owners are responsible, but unfortunately some people do not pick up after their dog or do not keep their dog under proper control. This Public Space Protection order means that we can tackle these issues, which can negatively affect our communities, our wildlife, and spoil people’s enjoyment of our beaches and open spaces, while at the same time encouraging responsible dog ownership. This is why we are proposing to renew the order for a further three years.

“This consultation is a chance for people to share their thoughts on our proposals, and we are keen to hear a wide range of views from as many people as possible. It takes 5-10 minutes to complete our quick survey, and people can choose to respond to the aspects that interest them.”

The consultation is now live at chichester.gov.uk/letstalkdogsinpublicspaces and the deadline for responding is 5pm on 7 June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a list of frequently asked questions to help put the survey into context and explain some of the terms used. People can request a paper copy of the questionnaire by emailing: [email protected]