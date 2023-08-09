BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Residents in Billingshurst left without water

Some residents in the Billingshurst area have been left without water today (Wednesday).
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:02 BST

Southern Water says urgent repairs are now being carried out. It says that some properties have no water and others are experiencing low pressure.

In a notice to those affected, a spokesperson said: “Our teams will be carrying out urgent maintenance in your area RH14 9BA. You may notice short interruptions or pressure changes to your supply throughout the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this might cause, we aim to complete these repairs as soon as possible.

Some homes in Billingshurst have been left without water and others face low water pressure. Photo PixabaySome homes in Billingshurst have been left without water and others face low water pressure. Photo Pixabay
Some homes in Billingshurst have been left without water and others face low water pressure. Photo Pixabay

Have you read? Horsham student appears on TV’s University Challenge

Broadcasting legend ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton and wife Dreena spearhead Horsham wildlife haven

“When your water comes back on, you may notice some minor discolouration or low pressure; this is completely normal and is only temporary.”

Southern Water has been approached for further comment.

Related topics:Southern WaterResidentsBillingshurstDavid Hamilton