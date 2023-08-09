Some residents in the Billingshurst area have been left without water today (Wednesday).

Southern Water says urgent repairs are now being carried out. It says that some properties have no water and others are experiencing low pressure.

In a notice to those affected, a spokesperson said: “Our teams will be carrying out urgent maintenance in your area RH14 9BA. You may notice short interruptions or pressure changes to your supply throughout the day.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this might cause, we aim to complete these repairs as soon as possible.

Some homes in Billingshurst have been left without water and others face low water pressure. Photo Pixabay

“When your water comes back on, you may notice some minor discolouration or low pressure; this is completely normal and is only temporary.”