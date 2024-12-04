Residents object to plans to build 32 new homes in Hailsham

People have reacted with anger to a proposal to build up to 32 new homes on land north of Amberstone Road, Hailsham,.

A document prepared by Amberstone Developments Ltd gives details of a planning application for a new residential development. The company says the land is an open grassland paddock bordered by trees, hedgerows and existing residences. It explains the site benefits from nearly amenities in Hailsham town centre such as schools, shops and public services. A bus stop on Amberstone Road provides regular transportlinks while accessible footpaths and cycling routes connect the site to the wider area.

The development would provide up to 11 affordable houses (35% of the total) and also include two plots for custom and self-build dwellings.And they say design will include landscaping to enhance green spaces ,respect nearby heritage assets and deliver biodiversity net gain.

But those views are not shared by the wider community. In posts on the Facebook site, Save Wealden from Overdevelopment, Eleanor Asali queries: "I'm really intrigued how they say they will increase biodiversity? Apparently concreting over habitat is a great plan.'

Deb Green says 'the problem is that so many thousands of houses have been approved without the residents agreeing or wanting them with very valid reasons.'

Ann Hawkins says: 'We will all become a big, sprawling town soon. 'Teresa Message fears: 'Creeping towards Cowbeech now. It absolutely has to be stopped. Our countryside is being pillaged.' Colin Sharp adds: 'Environmental persecution that will as always benefit nobody local and actually add to the ongoing destruction of our countryside flor and fauna. Wealden District Council is clearly not listening to its constituents."

