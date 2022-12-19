Residents reminded of ways to support Chichester District Foodbank this Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching, Chichester District Council is encouraging people across the district to do their part in helping to support others who are struggling because of cost of living pressures.

The council is urging people to donate food items and produce to the Chichester District Foodbank. These items will support others who are finding things difficult at the present time.

Founded by local churches and community groups, the Foodbank is a project that works towards stopping hunger in the local area. To achieve their aims and continue their important work, they rely solely on the local and community support to ensure they continue to stop people going hungry.

To help encourage support during the festive period, the Foodbank have been running an initiative called the Reverse Advent Calendar. This scheme encourages people to donate one type of food item each day leading up to Christmas. For people who are interested and would like donate and follow along with suggestions from Chichester District Foodbank, please visit here to find the calendar, which can also be downloaded and printed out: https://chichesterdistrict.foodbank.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/104/2022/12/Reverse-Advent-Calendar-2022.pdf

“The continuing cost of living crisis is affecting many people across the district,” says Councillor Peter Wilding, Cabinet Member for Finance. “During these difficult times the important work done by Chichester District Foodbank continues to provide invaluable support for many who need it most.

“With donation points at various locations across the district, donating is accessible and easy for many of us. The Reverse Advent Calendar is a great initiative to encourage people to give back in a small, yet meaningful way to help those in need, and we are also encouraging our own staff to donate items too.

“At this time, I’d also like to remind people about the help available through the council as part of our Supporting You Campaign. Launched in the face of rising living costs, our campaign provides a range of support to help people and local businesses. This includes help with finances, housing and household bills, health and wellbeing guidance, and advice for businesses.

“If you or someone you know needs help or is struggling in these difficult times, please direct them to our Supporting You team by emailing [email protected] or calling 01243 534860. People can also find out more by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/supportingyoucampaign

People planning to donate items are asked to follow this advice:• Festive foods are not recommended as these won’t be able to be distributed in time before Christmas.• Only food items which are in date and unopened can be taken.• To comply with laws on allergens, items must also have an ingredients list on their packaging.

For those who would like to take part in the Reverse Advent Calendar scheme, there are a variety of donation points across the district, including Co-op outlets, supermarkets, Chichester Cathedral, and County Hall in Chichester, among many others.