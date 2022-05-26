Residents urged to avoid area due to ‘large fire’ near Haywards Heath

At 6.03pm today (Thursday, May 26) West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was responding to a ‘large fire’ in Langmore Lane, Lindfield.

The fire service later said it was called to the incident at 5.13pm.

The spokesperson added, “Crews from Burgess Hill, Crawley, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service [are] in attendance.”

Fire services were called to the scene

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on arrival firefighters found one property ‘well alight’, with the fire impacting the surrounding woodland.

The fire service spokesperson added, “Crews used breathing apparatus, jets and hydrants to extinguish the fire and currently remain at the scene damping down and checking for hotspots.”