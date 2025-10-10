Resounding Nature is 2025 Hastings Chamber Music Festival theme

The 2025 Hastings Chamber Music Festival (October 23-26) brings together events and concerts on the theme of Resounding Nature.

Artistic director Jane Gordon said: “I moved to Hastings in about 2018, and St Leonards and Hastings have got some really amazing venues. St Mary in the Castle is really special. And I began to read about the area and they used to have symphony orchestras coming to the White Rock Theatre. There were more regional arts in a different era before my time and so I started putting on concerts as the Hastings Early Music Festival in 2018 and that went really well. We had some big groups coming down. And we had great audiences. We thought we could really grow something. We had a venue and we had supportive audiences, and Hastings is a town that's so full of music and classical musicians.

“I have always liked putting on my own concerts as well as doing the high-profile international tours. I've always enjoyed the artistic control that you have when you're doing your own thing, and it is also a chance to invite people to come and play with you. Putting on your own work is really rewarding as a player, and it was going really well.

“Then the pandemic hit so we downsized it. We were still able to play at the times when you were allowed to play but it became the Hastings Chamber Music Festival. We made it smaller and we have kept it as that. It meant that we could have a broader repertoire. The pandemic years gave us a chance to change direction and then to start growing again. We decided to change and to broaden, and to offer a diverse programme felt a good thing for us to do and felt like it was really opening up what we could actually put on.”

It has also allowed the festival to introduce themes, this year Resounding Nature: “And we also put on talks. The nature theme in Hastings is really appropriate. And I was also aware that musicians are really responding to the climate crisis. They are reflecting what is happening in our situation, and really that's one of the fundamental functions of the arts, to reflect what is happening in the world.”

The format for the festival is a long weekend from Thursday to Sunday with four main concerts but the hope is to expand, maybe to a week or perhaps to two long weekends. The point is that the talks and the open rehearsals all add to the festival feel.

“People seem to generally be booking later now but what I love about having a festival is that you can talk to the audience. You can ask them what they want, what they liked and what they would like to see more of. I see people coming back year after year and it feels like we have really got to know people. It is like going to a bygone era where we were travelling less as musicians. And it feels like we have an inner circle of local supporters. But also we can really grow what we are doing and reach other people.”

This year’s Hastings Chamber Music Festival presents its most ambitious and varied programme to date, promising a “vibrant mix” of four chamber music concerts that span 350 years of repertoire, from the Baroque to contemporary works, featuring both established musicians and emerging talent, and including a strong representation of works by female composers.

The festival opens with Richard Strauss’s Metamorphosen Septet, performed by the Felix Ensemble. The Hermes Experiment follows with a varied programme, ranging from the Baroque elegance of Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre to contemporary voices like Errollyn Wallen and Caroline Shaw. Apollo’s Cabinet presents a dedicated early music performance, paired with Elements, a newly commissioned work by Orlando Gough. The festival closes with a special appearance by composer Sally Beamish, who will take part in a pre-concert artists in conversation event. The evening culminates in the Rautio Trio’s performance of her piece Seafarer.

In addition to the main concerts, artists in conversation and open rehearsal events are programmed, providing opportunities for audiences to engage with artists and gain deeper insights into the creative process. In accordance with the festival’s theme, Resounding Nature, climate scientist Frank Venmans will be giving a talk on October 24.

Concert 1, Oct 23, Christ Church, 7pm, Felix Ensemble – Metamorphoses & Resilience; Concert 2, Oct 24 Kino Teatr, 7pm, Hermes Experiment – Tree; Concert 3, Oct 25, Christ Church, 7pm, Apollo’s Cabinet – Elements; and Concert 4, Oct 26, Kino Teatr, 3pm, Rautio Piano Trio and narrator Oliver Beamish – Echoes of the Sea and Soul.