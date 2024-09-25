Resounding success at Autumn Show and Horse Trials at Ardingly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last weekend, thousands of people from across the South East attended the Autumn Show & Horse Trials at the South of England Showground, West Sussex. The event was a great success, offering various ‘have a go’ activities for guests of all ages, including their beloved canine companions, and showcasing the best of countryside pursuits and equestrian excellence.

Following the success of previous years, the 2024 event featured the 48th South of England Horse Trials, affiliated with British Eventing. As such, spectators enjoyed dressage, showjumping, and cross-country phases, with top riders competing and delivering spectacular performances.

The show also featured a variety of attractions, including horsemanship and falconry displays, game cookery demonstrations, wood carving, sheep shearing, and bushcraft workshops. The steam engine and vintage tractor area with Scammell rally were also popular with visitors, as well as interactive activities such as fly casting, archery and axe throwing.

Competition was fierce in the displays from local Women's Institutes and Young Farmers’ Clubs as well as in the South of England Honey Show and, for the first time at Ardingly, the National Vegetable Society’s 2024 National Championships, a prestigious event that rotates around the UK.

Horse Trials at Autumn Show

Dog enthusiasts were well catered for with terrier racing, the fun dog show, rare breed and working gundog displays, and an impressive Lowland Search & Rescue Dog demonstration. Dog owners also had the opportunity to participate in agility courses and scurries, making it a truly interactive experience for all.

Children were entertained with the funfair, activity trail, animal barn, and a mini ride on a train, ensuring endless fun throughout the weekend. Visitors also indulged in delicious food and drink and explored fantastic shopping opportunities provided by local and independent traders.

The event was organised as part of the Society’s charitable remit to showcase and celebrate agriculture, horticulture and other countryside industries. Any profits from the weekend will now be put towards helping the Society fulfil its educational work, from inspiring school children to learn about food production and appreciate the horticultural value of our countryside, to offering grants and bursaries for people training and working in the farming sector or providing conferences and forums for farmers and landowners.

Corrie Ince, Show Director for the South of England Agricultural Society, commented on the event's success, saying: “It was a delight to see so many people enjoying the Autumn Show & Horse Trials. Hosting such a well-respected competition in the equine community was a true honour. We hope all our visitors had a great time with the top-notch sports entertainment, enjoyed some fantastic countryside and outdoor fun, and perhaps even discovered a new activity to enjoy.

Vegetable competition at Autumn Show & Horse Trails

“We're now gearing up for our final show of the year - the Winter Fair. Taking place on November 23rd and 24th, it's a shopper's dream, offering a chance to kickstart your Christmas preparations while enjoying a festive family day out. There will be chocolate workshops, wreath-making sessions, Santa’s Grotto, and an opportunity to meet Mistletoe the Elf. We can't wait to kick off the festive celebrations!”

Tickets for the Winter Fair 2024 are available now at www.seas.org.uk. Entry is priced at £8.55 for adults and £7.20 for senior citizens/students (including a 10% online discount available until midnight on 15.9.24). Children under 16 go free (a suggested donation of £2 is welcomed for children). Please note, due to the high number of indoor areas, this event is not suitable for dogs.