East Sussex Fire & Rescue (ESFRS) was called today (Monday, February 14) at 5.16am to a fire at a restaurant in Ship Street. Eight fire engines were seen attending the scene.

Crews from Roedean, Preston Circus, Hove, Barcombe, Newhaven and Worthing were using hose reel jets, firefighting foam and breathing apparatus.

ESFRS confirmed all persons who were in the building are accounted for.

Restaurant fire in Brighton. Photo from Eddie Mitchell. SUS-220214-082634001

As of 8.30am (Monday, February 14) crews are scaling back operations because they have put out the fire.