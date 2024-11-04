Resurfacing of Worthing Railway Approach to start in mid-November

In the final phase of West Sussex County Council’s Railway Approach improvements programme, work to resurface the roads approaching Worthing station is scheduled from November 14 to 22.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To minimise disruption, the work will be carried out in phases on November 14 and 15 between 7.30am and 5.30pm, and overnight from November 18 to 22 between 8pm and 4am.

The roads affected are Railway Approach, Cross Street, Victoria Road, Teville Place and Oxford Road. Road closures and traffic management will be necessary to complete the work. Resurfacing this whole section will reduce any future disruption and make best use of the planned night closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedestrian access to Worthing Station and local businesses will be maintained where possible. Access routes and parking will need to be relocated as the works progress and will be clearly signposted. Special access arrangements will be made for emergency services.

Artist impression of the finished Worthing Station Approach.

Cllr Steve Waight, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Economic Development said: “This work to resurface the Worthing station railway approach area and the other side roads is the final stage of a major project that will improve access to the station for all road users and pedestrians, and help support a sustainable and prosperous economy.

“During the evening work, some cars will need to be moved overnight but alternative parking locations will be made available for residents.

"The work could be affected by bad weather conditions in which case it might need to be rescheduled at short notice. We will share updates on social media and on our website at https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/wra which has weekly project updates directly from the contractors Landbuild Ltd”