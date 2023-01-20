Retired couple won over by energy efficient homes by the South coast near Bognor

Moving house later in life can be a daunting prospect, but retired couple Jenny (65) and Nicholas Porter (68) are thrilled with the lifestyle benefits of living at Dandara’s Paddock View scheme, in the tranquil West Sussex village of Yapton.

Nicholas and Jenny Porter at their home in Paddock View

Paddock View is Dandara’s award-winning exclusive scheme of family houses and bungalows, incorporating public open spaces and footpaths leading to coastal walks. The Porters – who have two grown up sons and young grandchildren – have moved into the largest house design, which is a four-bedroom detached Windsor, with a garage.

Nicholas Porter said: “Our previous home was on a large new estate that felt too big and busy. When we first decided to move, we initially considered second-hand properties, before discovering Paddock View. Energy efficiency was an important consideration for us, not just to save money but also from an environmental impact perspective – it was important to us to ensure we were keeping as low a carbon footprint that we could.”

“We made the switch to an all-electric car 18 months ago, and it’s good to see that all the homes here have electric charging points. We are pleased with how energy efficient our combi-boiler is and our overall energy use is surprisingly low. Especially given the present circumstances, we are very happy to be living in a new build.”

The local area and the layout of the development and their house was also a key selling point for The Porters.

Nicholas commented, “We were keen to stay in the local area that we know and love, and to buy another four bedroom home so when we saw what was on offer at Paddock View, it really ticked all of our boxes; we have enough room for our grandchildren to stay as well as a room for a study and sewing room.”

“There is a lot of space between the houses, a central landscaped area, and a wildflower meadow. Footpaths lead to picturesque coastal walks, and there is a wide choice of beaches and marinas within a short drive. There is a very pleasant short walk into Yapton village too, which passes the 13th Century parish church.

“The internal design of our house is ideal and the open plan kitchen and dining space that leads out to the garden creates a real wow factor. We have been thrilled by the reaction from friends and family! The fixtures, fittings, joinery, and the overall quality of the build finish is spot on. There has been so little snagging to report.”

The homes at Paddock View include a whole host of energy efficient features, including the latest energy and water efficient kitchen appliances, insulated external doors to improve soundproofing and reduce heat loss, which all help to reduce energy bills. All Paddock View properties also have an electric car charging point and an energy efficient boiler installed to help manage consumption levels. The properties have achieved an EPC B rating thanks to these features, which has been a huge draw for buyers this year.

Yapton is perfectly placed for coastal living and the South Downs, with easy commuter links to Chichester, Portsmouth, Bognor Regis and Brighton. Barnham train station is only a mile away from the development, and provides regular direct services to London, Brighton, and beyond. The historic market town of Arundel is just a 15-minute drive away and Littlehampton beach a 10-minute drive away. The village benefits from local shops, a village hall, pub, “good’ rated local schools, and outstanding local leisure options.