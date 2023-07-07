Retirees invited to enjoy summer party at East Grinstead retirement development this July

With summer now in full bloom, Churchill Retirement Living is inviting retirees in East Grinstead to come and enjoy a Summer Party at its McIndoe Lodge development on Garland Road, near the heart of town. The event will take place on Wednesday 19th July 19 from 2-4pm.

Visitors who attend can enjoy a summer’s afternoon of live music in the attractive communal grounds, as well as Pimm’s, fizz and traditional ice cream. There will also be the opportunity to meet Churchill apartment Owners and hear about the new lifestyle they’re enjoying.

Churchill’s Senior Marketing Manager Anne Scherrer said: “Our Summer Party is the perfect opportunity for local people to come and experience first-hand the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes with a brand-new Churchill apartment. We’ll have a host of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as the chance to meet our Owners and our friendly sales team. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to join the party and see for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere we have here.”

McIndoe Lodge is a collection of stylish and energy-efficient one and two bedroom retirement apartments boasting spacious rooms throughout and available to buy now. Considerately designed with the over 60s in mind, it comes with the benefits of a sociable Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite for friends and family to stay, a Lodge Manager, and a 24-hour emergency Careline service.

Enjoy live music, ice cream and Pimm's at a Churchill Summer Party