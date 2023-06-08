Retirement residents in Bognor hit the beach in community litter pick event

Residents were joined by Development Managers from the six developments that line the one mile stretch of beach in an initiative designed to give something back to the local community.

Emma Denham, FirstPort Property Manager, said: “It’s been fantastic and we’ve all loved being out on the beach on a lovely sunny day. We had people stop us to thank us for our efforts which really made it worthwhile. We made sure there was a well-deserved ice cream and cold drinks waiting for everyone at the end.”Resident, Suzanne Florey from Sovereign Court, said “I was hesitant about coming, but I am so glad I did. It’s been somewhat therapeutic and so nice to give something back, and a chance to make new friends too.”