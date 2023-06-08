NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Met Office issues amber warm weather alert across UK
Former Britain’s Got Talent contestant dies aged 38
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named

Retirement residents in Bognor hit the beach in community litter pick event

Residents from Bognor Regis retirement developments hit the beach this week to take part in a community litter pick, organised by their development’s management company, FirstPort.
By Lisa PotterContributor
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST
FirstPort residents and staff following the successful beach cleanFirstPort residents and staff following the successful beach clean
FirstPort residents and staff following the successful beach clean

Residents were joined by Development Managers from the six developments that line the one mile stretch of beach in an initiative designed to give something back to the local community.

Emma Denham, FirstPort Property Manager, said: “It’s been fantastic and we’ve all loved being out on the beach on a lovely sunny day. We had people stop us to thank us for our efforts which really made it worthwhile. We made sure there was a well-deserved ice cream and cold drinks waiting for everyone at the end.”Resident, Suzanne Florey from Sovereign Court, said “I was hesitant about coming, but I am so glad I did. It’s been somewhat therapeutic and so nice to give something back, and a chance to make new friends too.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The litter pick collected 10 bags of rubbish, with a dead bird being the most unusual find of the day. This is one of 16 events that took place across the country, hosted by FirstPort, to support the local communities they are part of.

Bognor beach cleanBognor beach clean
Bognor beach clean
Related topics:ResidentsBognor