REV DAVID FAREY: Eurovision and the wonder of music

In a few weeks’ time that colourful clamorous carnival known as the Eurovision Song Contest will once more assault our senses, but isn’t it marvellous?

Graham Norton will no doubt deliver his deliciously tongue in cheek commentary.

Eurovision parties will pop up all over and people will simply enjoy the fun.

Let’s not get bogged down in the pointless politics of the voting and just enjoy it for the spectacle that it is.

As a celebration of exuberant musical styles it isn’t to everyone’s tastes, but that is the wonder of music.

It is so fluid that only the hardest heart can fail to be moved by some music or other.

It is all around us.

In shops, bars, in homes and concert halls music is heard, and everyday people are being enticed to play instruments and make their own music.

I have always loved listening to music and had a dabble with the recorder as a child, learned a bit of violin and now bang out chords on the guitar, mostly in school assemblies.

It’s fun!

My children have benefitted from music with two of them making careers by it and the third playing for fun.

Children benefit enormously from learning an instrument apart from the tremendous sense of achievement in playing something that people enjoy listening to.

The need to practice encourages discipline and concentration which is translated to so many other areas of life, while performing generates a wonderful sense of fellowship which often develops into lasting and committed friendships.

I am therefore currently in a state of depression at the news that East Sussex County Council next week will decide whether to remove instrumental teaching in our schools.

The loss of the quality of life and contributions to society for future generations which will never be recovered.

I really hope that those responsible hear the cries of anguished hearts and seek other ways to reduce costs other than removing those precious opportunities that our children currently have.

It may not mean we win the Eurovision but an awful lot of people will continue to have fun trying!