REV DAVID FAREY: Faith doesn’t depend on the provability of God

I have just started reading the Dawkins Delusion – sorry, I mean the “God Delusion” by Richard Dawkins. Although I think I was right the first time as I believe him to have got it wrong!

Richard Dawkins is a scientist but who is also a vocal atheist who has set out to debunk all matters of faith.

I haven’t read very far into the book yet but feel I know where he is coming from.

The odd thing is that there are certain aspects of what he is saying that I agree with.

He is of the school which requires repeatable and incontrovertible proof if a theory is to be accepted as true.

It is a sound scientific position, although even scientists sometimes need faith in a theory for decades before proof can be found.

This was the case with Einstein’s theory of gravitational waves which were only proven the other year, long after the scientist’s death.

But when it comes to proving the existence of God we have a problem. I do not believe God wants to be found by provable methods.

If he could then there would be no need for faith, and it is faith that he requires.

This is why Richard Dawkins will never be satisfied.

He stands in a totally different position and declares something as tenuous as faith ridiculous.

He declares that on the grounds of probability believing in a God who created the universe and is intimately and personally interested in us is ridiculous.

That is where I agree with him.

It is ridiculous!

But it’s true!

I say this because of my own experiences of life and faith, but none of it is provable to anyone else. I doubt anyone who says that God is provable, although the time will come eventually when he will show himself as he truly is, but to the regret of some.

I am not sure I shall manage to finish his book but I would thank Richard Dawkins for inspiring discussion and debate, and reminding me that my faith doesn’t depend on the provability of God!