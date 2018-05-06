REV DAVID FAREY: I get to meet many lovely people in my job

One of the many privileges of my job is meeting some truly lovely people.

I am especially struck by so many of an older generation, many of whom had to cope with some incredibly difficult circumstances, war time, rationing and real austerity.

In talking to many older couples I have often heard that they met at a dance.

In past years that was the popular method for meeting.

Dances were held all over when proper dancing was the thing!

I have heard some lovely stories.

My job also requires me to meet with young couples preparing for marriage and increasingly I am hearing that couples meet via internet dating sites.

It really is lovely that these facilities exist to help people who have such busy lives to meet and connect with prospective marriage partners.

I have known many couples who have met this way and have happy marriages.

For an internet savvy generation it is just the job!

The internet, social media and modern technology all help the mechanisms of social interaction today.

Only an ostrich with their head in the sand would ignore that the wheels of modern society run on this sort of technology.

I would say as well though, that if your life functions perfectly well without it then don’t be bothered with it!

Tim Martin, founder of the pub chain JD Wetherspoon interestingly enough has closed all the social media on the one thousand branches of his chain.

His comments were that it was wasting too much time by the staff and was getting in the way.

He said, “On a personal level many of us are fed up with social media and think it has got damaging effects and a lot of people are on it far, far too much.”

Social media is a tool, and can be a useful one at that.

Our church has a Facebook page.

It can help people to connect who wouldn’t otherwise connect, but if it starts getting in the way of real life then it should be ditched!

Give me real life any time!