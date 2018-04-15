REV DAVID FAREY: Let’s try harder to be kinder to each other

The last three months of my sabbatical break have passed in a flash, ending in an eight-day pilgrimage to Israel.

The trip ended somewhat dramatically!

A lady in our group had lost her passport causing considerable stress, and only on the last day could arrangements be made to sort it out to avoid her and her mother being stranded in Israel.

She asked me to accompany her to the British Consulate in Tel Aviv to be her witness/moral support.

My wife accompanied her mother for support and we were dropped off as the group carried on, with plans to meet up later.

All went smoothly and the official was niceness itself.

An hour later and an emergency passport had been issued.

A short taxi trip and we were reunited with the group.

All was well.

What was remarkable was how grateful the two women were, along with the rest of the group for what my wife and I had done, which to us was simply doing what needed to be done.

We had a similar reaction from a woman who recently bought some furniture from us.

She asked if it could be dismantled and she arrived late in the evening.

We explained how it could be reassembled and took care to pack it securely in her car, saying to ring us if she hit any snags.

She seemed surprised by our level of care for her and her purchase, as well as grateful.

We were simply showing the degree of care we would hope to have shown to us.

Why were these people so grateful and apparently surprised that we should take this amount of care?

People’s experiences and expectations are that there simply isn’t the care and kindness that there should be.

Apart from occasional random acts of kindness that one does mercifully hear about, there is also an awful lot of unkindness.

Jesus said it, but it’s a universal truth, “Do to others as you would have them do to you!”

Let’s all try that bit harder to make kindness to one another be the norm!