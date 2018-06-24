REV DAVID FAREY: My quandary over the bicycles in my garage

I am in a quandary!

I have a few bicycles in our garage and I am not sure whether to get rid of them.

My problem is that cycling is slightly alien to me and is something I have done out of necessity to get from A to B when I haven’t a car available.

In fact I learnt to drive a car before learning to ride a bike so I am perhaps not as confident as someone who has grown up cycling.

I know about the benefits of cycling though as good healthy exercise, and kinder on the joints, than running.

I have to admit that the old knees are starting to complain ever so slightly with regular running, so biking for exercise has its attractions.

There is also the aspect of seeing so much more on a bike and being closer to God’s beautiful countryside around us, especially in Sussex.

We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful part of the country!

So why should I be thinking about getting rid of my bikes?

The biggest factor is probably the safety issue.

As a rider I know just how vulnerable I am, especially on a busy road; and what roads aren’t busy these days?

Fragile, unprotected bits of my body being hit by slabs of metal at any speed over 20mph can be devastating!

As a driver I am very aware of cyclists. I often notice other drivers travelling at speed swerving out to avoid cyclists either causing oncoming vehicles to have to avoid them or being dangerously close to the rider.

Drivers are so reluctant to slow up for cyclists and do not respect their space.

The flipside is also the cyclists who are wide from the kerb (Probably to avoid the potholes!), or riding two abreast or else in groups so strung out making safe overtaking next to impossible.

Militant cyclists out to impose their rights do not help bicycling’s cause!

So my quandary continues, but I am starting to veer towards sticking to two feet or four wheels!